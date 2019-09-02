More than 30 'in distress' after boat fire off Santa Barbara, Calif.
Water sprays at a burning boat off Santa Cruz Island in southern California on Sept. 2, 2019. (Ventura County Fire Dept./Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 9:40AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched several boats to help more than 30 people “in distress” off the coast of southern California.
Tweets from the Coast Guard in Los Angeles said there were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.
One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers. One crew member had minor injuries.
Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.