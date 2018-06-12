Mounties searching for three prisoners who escaped from Alberta remand centre
RED DEER, Alta. - Mounties in central Alberta are looking for three escaped prisoners.
RCMP say four inmates initially escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre early Monday.
They did not explain how the inmates got out of the facility.
One suspect was located and taken back into custody but three remain at large.
They have been identified as Quinn Russel Peterson, 26, Dallas Albert Rain, also 26, and Douglas Brian Power, 52.
RCMP say people are not to approach the men and should instead call 911.