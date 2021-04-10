

The Associated Press





LONDON - Mourners are leaving flowers again in front of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, a day after Prince Philip's death.

Small groups of people gathered Saturday morning near the front gates of Buckingham Palace, where the Union Jack flies at half-staff.

Earlier, the flowers left there on Friday had been removed and were placed in the back of a van. Palace officials have been encouraging people not to come to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle to leave flowers amid the coronavirus pandemic.