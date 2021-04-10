Mourners leave flowers again in Prince Philip's memory
A woman places flowers at the gate of Buckingham Palace in London, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 6:46AM EDT
LONDON - Mourners are leaving flowers again in front of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, a day after Prince Philip's death.
Small groups of people gathered Saturday morning near the front gates of Buckingham Palace, where the Union Jack flies at half-staff.
Earlier, the flowers left there on Friday had been removed and were placed in the back of a van. Palace officials have been encouraging people not to come to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle to leave flowers amid the coronavirus pandemic.