NASA says 2 astronauts in good condition after emergency landing
The Soyuz rocket is rolled out by train to the launch pad, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 11, with U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 5:53AM EDT
NASA says that two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia are in good condition after an emergency landing following booster rocket failure minutes after the launch.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos' Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2:40 p.m. (4:40 a.m. EDT) Thursday from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket.
They were to dock at the International Space Station six hours later, but the booster suffered engine failure minutes after the launch.
NASA said it has been informed by Russian space officials that the crew has made an emergency landing at an unspecified location in Kazakhstan and is in good condition. Search and rescue crews are heading to the landing site.