National Guard called out after police shoot Black man
In this image made from video, protesters gather near the site of a police shooting, Sunday, Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Officers deployed tear gas early Monday in an effort to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a Black man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. (WDJT-TV via AP)
Scott Bauer and Morry Gash
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 1:26PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 24, 2020 3:26PM EDT
KENOSHA, Wis. - Wisconsin's governor has summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says 125 members of the National Guard will be in Kenosha on Monday night with responsibility for “guarding infrastructure and making sure our firefighters and others involved are protected.”
The move came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night, hours after the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition.
He was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.