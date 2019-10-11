

The Associated Press





NATO's secretary-general is urging Ankara to exercise restraint in its incursion into northeast Syria though he acknowledges what he says is Turkey's legitimate security concern about the Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Jens Stoltenberg also expressed hos worry that Turkey's offensive launched earlier this week may "jeopardize" gains made against the Islamic State group in the war in Syria.

Stoltenberg spoke a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday in Istanbul, where he arrived as part of a regional visit that also took him to Rome and Athens.

The NATO chief told reporters that "an imminent concern is that captured Daesh terrorists must not be able to escape," referring to the Islamic State group by its Arabic name.

Cavusoglu said Turkey expected solidarity from its allies and added that "it is not enough to say you understand Turkey's legitimate concerns, we want to see this solidarity in a clear way."