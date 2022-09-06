

Danica Kirka And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press





LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country.

Speaking Tuesday outside 10 Downing St. hours after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, Truss said she would focus on tackling Britain’s energy crisis, struggling economy and overburdened health service.

She promised to grow the economy and make the U.K. an “aspiration nation,” but acknowledged the country faces “severe global headwinds” because of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

Britain is facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation above 10% and energy bills soaring for both businesses and households.

Truss became prime minister by winning a Conservative Party leadership election on Monday. She replaces Boris Johnson as leader of both the party and the country.