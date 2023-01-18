New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step down before upcoming election
New Zealand Prime Minister Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during an interview in her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wellington, New Zealand. Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand's leader Ardern says China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time, but cautioned that building relationships with small Pacific nations shouldn't become a game of one-upmanship. (AP Photo/Hans Weston)
Share:
Jessie Yeung and Hilary Whiteman, CNN
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2023 7:45PM EST
(CNN) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will stand down as leader before February 7, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls.
"Nearing the end of the year I thought I really need to give myself the summer to really consider whether or not I have what it takes to continue," she said at a news conference. "Once I realized that I didn't, I knew unfortunately there wasn't much alternative other than to hand over now."
She added that she expects a new prime minister to be sworn in on February 7, though "depending on the process that could be earlier. So that's something that I'll work through with the new leader."
The general election will be held on October 14.
Ardern has been prime minister since 2017, and won re-election in 2020.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.