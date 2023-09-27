North Korea says it will expel the U.S. soldier who crossed into the country in July
A North Korean military guard post, rear, and South Korea post, bottom, are seen in Paju near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. An American has crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea, the American-led U.N. Command overseeing the area said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear program. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2023 6:40AM EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korean authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army.
The agency did not say when authorities plans to expel King.
King bolted into the North in July while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village.