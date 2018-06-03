North Korea state media says Syria's Assad wants to meet Kim
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 6:52AM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North Korea's state-run news agency reported Sunday that Syria's President Bashar Assad is interested in visiting North Korea and meeting leader Kim Jong Un.
The KCNA report said Assad made the comments May 30 while receiving the credentials for the North Korean ambassador.
"I am going to visit the DPRK and meet HE Kim Jong Un," Assad was quoted saying, using the acronym for the North's official name.
There was no indication that such a trip had been planned.
The report also quoted Assad saying he was sure Kim that would "achieve the final victory and realize the reunification of Korea without fail."
Syria's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
The report comes as international attention is focused on a summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.