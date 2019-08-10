Norway: Police report 1 shot, injured at mosque outside Oslo
Police attend the scene after a shooting inside the al-Noor Islamic center mosque in Baerum outside Oslo, Norway, Saturday Aug. 10, 2019. Norwegian police say one person has been shot and lightly injured during a shooting incident at a mosque in a western suburb of the capital.(Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:02PM EDT
MOSCOW - Norwegian police say one person has been shot and lightly injured at a mosque in a western suburb of the capital, Oslo.
The Oslo Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting took place Saturday afternoon in Baerum. It said a suspect was in custody and no one else is thought to have been involved.
Local newspaper Budstikka quoted a mosque board member, Irfan Mushtaq, as saying the shooter wore a helmet and a uniform.