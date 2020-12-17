

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - An approaching snowstorm has forced the Nova Scotia RCMP to suspend the shoreline search for five missing fishermen whose scallop dragger sank in the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the province, where the southern mainland can expect up to 25 centimetres of snow by late tonight - with higher amounts possible inland.

The RCMP assumed the lead role in the search on Wednesday at 5 p.m. when the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax decided there was no hope that the crews aboard military aircraft or coast guard vessels would find any survivors.

The 15-metre Chief William Saulis was plowing through three-metre waves near Delaps Cove, N.S., when it sank.

The company that owns and operates the boat, Yarmouth Sea Products, has said the crew did not issue a distress call and it appears the vessel capsized, with its automatic emergency locator beacon alerting authorities just before 6 a.m.

The boat has yet to be found, but the body of one fisherman was recovered from the bay's southern shoreline late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the industry group that represents Bay of Fundy scallop fishers has started raising money to help the families of the six fishermen.

Alain d'Entremont, president of the Full Bay Scallop Association in Yarmouth, N.S., issued a statement Thursday saying the association's members had already donated $60,000.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a brief statement Thursday on Twitter, saying the tragedy was devastating.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of these six fishers,” he said. “Know that we're here for you, and we're thinking of you during this difficult time.”

Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan issued a statement on Facebook, saying she was heartbroken for the families of Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Daniel Forbes, Michael Drake, Eugene Francis and the boat's captain, Charles Roberts.

“As a mother, a wife, a friend, and a member of a tight-knit, coastal community, I can only imagine what their loved ones are feeling right now,” said Jordan, who represents a riding in southwestern Nova Scotia.

“All of Canada is grieving with you. In the coming days and weeks, I know we will learn more about each of these men - the lives they built for themselves and those they touched along the way. They will not be forgotten.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020