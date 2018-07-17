Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump
Former US President Barack Obama gestures to the crowd, during an event in Kogelo, Kisumu, Kenya, Monday, July 16, 2018. Obama is in Kenya to launch a sports and training center founded by his half-sister, Auma Obama. (AP Photo Brian Inganga)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 5:51AM EDT
JOHANNESBURG -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama is set to make his highest-profile speech since leaving office, urging people around the world to respect human rights and other values under threat in an address marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela's birth.
Obama's speech Tuesday in South Africa is expected to rally people to keep alive the ideas that Mandela worked for including democracy, diversity and good education for all.
While not directly mentioning his successor, President Donald Trump, Obama's speech is expected to be a rebuke to many of Trump's policies.
An estimated 14,000 people are gathering at a cricket stadium for the speech, which will be streamed online.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mandela's widow Graca Machel will introduce Obama for the annual Nelson Mandela Lecture.