

The Associated Press





ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- Authorities say a man was shot and killed at a suburban Chicago mall and the suspect remains at large.

Orland Park Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says the 19-year-old was shot in the centre of Orland Square Mall and ran away before collapsing outside a clothing store Monday evening. The man later died at the hospital.

Mitchell says security video showed the shooter fleeing the mall but it's unclear if the suspect continued on foot or got into a vehicle. He calls the shooting an "isolated incident," saying video shows the two people involved knew each other and that the victim was "targeted."

Police departments from several neighbouring towns responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometres) southwest of Chicago.