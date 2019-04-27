

The Associated Press





Authorities say a woman has died and three others are hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said at a news conference that a white man entered Chabad of Poway on Saturday and opened fire on worshippers with an AR-type assault weapon.

Gore says an off-duty Border Patrol agent believed to be inside the synagogue shot at the suspect as he fled. The sheriff says the agent didn't hit him but struck his car.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says the 19-year-old suspect called police to report the shooting and a California Highway Patrol officer heard it on a police scanner, saw the suspect and pulled him over. Nisleit says the suspect got out of his car with his hands up and he was taken into custody without incident.

Gore says a woman died from her injuries, while a girl and two men are in the hospital.

More to come...