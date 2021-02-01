Ontario’s education minister and the province’s chief medical officer of health will be making an announcement today as tens of thousands of students in four more regions of the province return to in-person learning.

Stephen Lecce, the province’s education minister, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m.

While students and parents in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, York Region, and Windsor will have to wait until at least Feb. 10 for schools to reopen, students in four more public health units, including Middlesex-London, Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, and the Southwestern Public Health Unit, have been given the green light to return to in-person instruction starting today.

In total, 520,000 of about two million students in the province have now been permitted to return to in-person learning, including all students in northern Ontario.

It is not clear if Lecce intends to provide any details today on when schools in the five areas with the highest levels of COVID-19 transmission will be allowed to reopen.

On Saturday, the chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health penned an open letter to the province, urging the safe reopening of all schools in Ontario before any other restrictions are lifted.

“We do understand that kids require a certain amount of schooling for their development, for their mental health and so the quicker we can get them back to school to that normal type of interaction and social development the better it is,” Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told CP24.

Lecce has said enhanced public health measures are now in place for students returning to in-person learning, including stricter masking protocols for students in grades one to three, increased access to targeted asymptomatic testing, and stronger screening measures.

But members of the Official Opposition have been critical of the province’s school reopening plan, calling it a “recipe for more illness.”

"Minister Lecce announcing a resumption of in-person classes at a number of Ontario school boards without announcing vital safety measures of a 15-student cap on class sizes, better and safer ventilation in classrooms, a comprehensive asymptomatic testing strategy for students and paid sick day for all workers just doesn't cut it," NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles said in a news release issued last week.

"Many parents and students are eager to see a return to in-person learning, but without proper safety measures from Doug Ford, we're at risk of more illness and future school closures."