Over 2,000 migrants march out of southern Mexico city
A caravan of migrants, most from central America, head north as they depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Immigration activists say they will lead migrants out of the southern Mexico city of Tapachula Saturday at the start of a march they hope will bring them to Mexico City to press their case for better treatment. (AP Photo/ Edgar H. Clemente)
Published Saturday, October 23, 2021 2:15PM EDT
TAPACHULA, Mexico - Over 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, have begun walking out of a city in southern Mexico where they have essentially been trapped.
The migrants walked along a highway leading north toward the U.S. border, and pushed past a line of state police who were trying to stop them.
There were minor scuffles, but the migrants continued on their way.
Police, immigration agents and National Guard have broken up smaller attempts at similar breakouts earlier this year.
Migrants from Honduras and El Salvador have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers, but have grown tired of delays in the process.