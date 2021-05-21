Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas
An Israeli soldier sits on top of a tank at a staging ground near the border with Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Friday, May 21, 2021. A cease-fire took effect early Friday after 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that was ignited by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Share:
Fares Akram And Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 7:53AM EDT
GAZA, Palestinian Territory - Palestinians have rallied by the thousands after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to any further hostilities.
The 11-day conflict left more than 200 dead - the vast majority Palestinians - and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Gaza Strip.
But the rocket barrages fired by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that brought life to a standstill in much of Israel were seen by many Palestinians as a bold response to perceived Israeli abuses in Jerusalem.
Scattered clashes broke out at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site after Friday prayers in an early test for the cease-fire.