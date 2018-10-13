Parkland school shooter posed as student months before incident
In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz listens during a status check on his case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say a number of issues could come up in a status hearing on Cruz's death penalty case on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, including the release of evidence and witness interviews by prosecutors to Cruz's defense lawyers. Cruz, 19, is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 5:38PM EDT
PARKLAND, Fla. -- Records released by prosecutors reveal that Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz trespassed on school grounds about six months before the massacre that left 17 dead.
A Parkland computer science teacher says she saw Cruz on the first day of school in August 2017, carrying a backpack and hanging with other students as if he were one of them. He was kicked out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the previous year. Sandra Rennie's interview was released by prosecutors Friday.
She said Cruz told her he was a student again and she welcomed him back, but immediately asked an administrator whether he was in her classes. She said the administrator left to escort him off school grounds.
Rennie had previously taught Cruz. She said he once became angry because the school computer prevented him from researching different types of hunting guns.