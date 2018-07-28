Parts of Munich airport shut down due to security breach
Passengers queue in a terminal at the airport in Munich, Saturday, July 28, 2018. German authorities say they temporarily shut down parts of Munich airport because a woman entered a security zone without going through the security and passport controls. Munich federal police said in a tweet they shut down parts of terminal two Saturday morning and are still looking for the woman. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 7:50AM EDT
BERLIN - German authorities say they temporarily shut down parts of Munich airport because a woman entered a security zone without going through security and passport controls.
Munich federal police said in a tweet they shut down parts of terminal two Saturday morning and are still looking for the woman. They did not give further details.
The closure led to flight delays, cancellations and long lines in front of the security checks. Most of terminal two was opened after a few hours; only the international flight section remained closed as police continued looking for the unidentified woman.
School vacation started in Bavaria on Friday leading to extra busy traffic at the airport this weekend.