Paul Manafort pleads guilty ahead of new trial, will cooperate with Mueller
In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. A status hearing was scheduled Friday for Manafort amid reports that he was nearing a plea deal to avoid trial next week on charges stemming from work he did for pro-Russia political forces in Ukraine.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Eric Tucker, Chad Day And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 10:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 14, 2018 12:35PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has pleaded guilty to two federal charges as part of a co-operation deal with prosecutors.
The deal requires him to co-operate “fully and truthfully” with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
The charges against Manafort are related to his Ukrainian consulting work - not Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is the central issue in the special counsel's investigation.
Friday's move gives Mueller another successful conviction while allowing Manafort to avoid facing another costly public trial.
Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.