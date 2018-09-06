Philippine senator asks court to declare Duterte arrest order illegal
Supporters shout slogans to express support for Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, center, as he continues to be holed up in the Philippine Senate Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Sen. Trillanes, who is the president's fiercest critic in Congress has remained holed up in the Senate to avoid what he considers an illegal arrest after the president voided his amnesty as a rebel military officer. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 6:28AM EDT
MANILA, Philippines -- A Philippine senator who took refuge in the legislature to avoid an arrest order by President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Supreme Court to declare the move illegal.
Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV is a fierce critic of Duterte. He told the high court in a petition Thursday that Duterte's proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty as a former rebel military officer and ordering his arrest is based on "big lies."
The standoff has unraveled while Duterte is on a visit to the Middle East.
The Department of Justice says Duterte voided Trillanes's amnesty because the senator did not file a proper application and admit guilt for his role in past coup attempts. Trillanes showed documents and news reports disproving Duterte's claims.