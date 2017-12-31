Plane with 12 believed aboard crashes in Costa Rica
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- The Costa Rican government says that a plane believed to be carrying 12 people has crashed in a wooded area.
The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.
Sunday's statement says the plane belongs to Nature Air and had taken off nearby.