Police: Bus driver didn't brake before hitting overpass
A bus that was carrying teenage passengers sits on the side of a highway after it hit an overpass on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview, N.Y., Monday, April 9, 2018. The charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring several passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 5:38AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 9, 2018 4:42PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Police say the driver of a charter bus full of high school students didn't brake before hitting a low-hanging overpass on a Long Island parkway where commercial traffic is prohibited.
State police Major David Candelaria told a news conference on Monday that the driver apparently was unaware of the restriction despite roadside signs warning about it.
A sign posted by the state on the overpass in Lakeview, New York, says the clearance is 7 feet, 7 inches. The height of the bus was believed to be about 12 feet.
Two 17-year-old girls were hospitalized with serious injuries from the Sunday night crash.
The group had arrived at Kennedy Airport after a spring break trip to Europe and was heading to a drop-off location in Huntington Station.