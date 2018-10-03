Police catch a top French convict after daring prison escape
FILE - This Nov. 22, 2010 file photo shows notorious French criminal Redoine Faid posing prior to an interview with French all-news TV channel, LCI, as he was promoting his book, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, France. Police have caught one of France's most wanted men, three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from prison. French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said on Europe 1 radio that Redouine Faid was arrested early Wednesday in Creil, north of Paris, without resistance. (SIPA via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 6:00AM EDT
PARIS -- Police have caught one of France's most wanted men, three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from prison.
French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said on Europe 1 radio that Redoine Faid was arrested early Wednesday in Creil, north of Paris, without resistance.
BFMTV and the newspaper Le Monde reported that two men, including Faid's brother, and a woman were also arrested. They cited sources close to the investigation.
Faid escaped from Reau prison on July 1 with the help of armed, masked men who took a helicopter pilot hostage, forced him to land in the prison yard, used power tools to break through the prison doors and hustled Faid to freedom.
Faid, 46, was serving time for a 2010 attempted armed robbery that left a police officer dead.