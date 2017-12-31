Police in Colorado say 1 deputy killed, four others were wounded after shooting
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 10:50AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 31, 2017 12:40PM EST
Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ridge early Sunday. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and "no longer a threat."
The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles (28 kilometres) south of Denver.
A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn't release their conditions.