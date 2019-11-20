

The Associated Press





FENTON, Mo. - Authorities say a 78-year-old woman removed her 51-year-old daughter from a nursing home and then fatally stabbed her in a suburban St. Louis, Missouri, hotel before attempting to kill herself.

Marjorie Theleman is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her daughter, Sharon Theleman. Police were summoned Tuesday to a hotel in Fenton after the pair didn't check out.

Police say Sharon Theleman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, who attempted to suffocate herself with a plastic bag, was rushed to a hospital. Police say she's expected to recover. It isn't immediately known if she has an attorney.

Court documents say she left a note that intended to explain her actions. It wasn't clear why the daughter was in a nursing home.