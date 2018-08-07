Police: Part of terminal at Frankfurt Airport evacuated
German police officers patrol the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 19, 2015. (AP / Michael Probst)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 7:24AM EDT
BERLIN -- German police say part of a terminal at Frankfurt Airport is being evacuated. They didn't immediately give a reason for the measure.
Federal police said on Twitter on Tuesday that they had stopped boarding at part of the airport's Terminal 1 and evacuating part of the security area.
They said they would release further information later.