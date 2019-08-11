Police: Pennsylvania day care centre fire kills 5 children
Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigate a fatal fire at 1248 West 11th St. in Erie, Pa, on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Authorities say an early morning fire in northwestern Pennsylvania claimed the lives of multiple children and sent another person to the hospital. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:09PM EDT
ERIE, Pa. - Authorities say a morning fire in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of five children and sent another person to the hospital.
Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department says the victims died in a fire in Erie reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Santone says the victims ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years.
The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a daycare at the fire address. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the daycare.
Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told The Erie Times-News that a woman who also lives at the residence was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment. Fire Chief Guy Santone told the paper that a neighbour was also injured.