

The Associated Press





TOLEDO, Ohio - Police in Ohio say one of two people found dead at a mobile home park was a reporter who worked for cleveland.com.

Perrysburg Township police in suburban Toledo say they found the two bodies inside a mobile home Monday morning.

One of those found dead was identified as 30-year-old Nikki Delamotte , who joined cleveland.com two years ago and wrote human interest and culture stories.

Police identified the other person as Delamotte 's uncle, 67-year-old Robert Delamotte , of Perrysburg Township.

Authorities have not said what happened. Detectives say it's a homicide investigation.

Delamotte 's mother told cleveland.com that her daughter had planned to visit her uncle Sunday. She was reported missing Monday.