Police say man wanted in fatal Popeyes stabbing arrested
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo shows a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over cutting in line while waiting to buy the recently rereleased chicken sandwich at an Oxon Hill, Md., Popeyes on Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:01AM EST
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man who was cutting in line for Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Maryland has been arrested.
A tweet Thursday morning from Prince George's County police confirmed the capture of 30-year-old Ricoh McClain. He was wanted on murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis.
Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Stawinski said Davis had been “methodically” cutting the line for the rereleased chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.