

Scott Bauer and Morry Gash





KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha, Wisconsin, became the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after a Black man was shot and wounded by police, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV.

Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear after the shooting Sunday of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition.

The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police.

Police say they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute, and Blake's attorney says he was trying to intervene before police showed up.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratice presidential candidate Joe Biden condemned the shooting.