Police: Student killed by fellow pupil at German school
Police secures the schoolyard of a school in Luenen, Germany Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.Police say a student has been killed by a fellow pupil at a school in western Germany. Dortmund police said the incident happened Tuesday morning at a school in the nearby town of Luenen. Police said a minor has been arrested and investigations into the killing are ongoing. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:05AM EST
BERLIN -- A 15-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of killing a fellow pupil at a school in western Germany, police said Tuesday.
Dortmund police said paramedics were called in the morning to the school in the nearby town of Luenen but were unable to resuscitate the 14-year-old victim.
The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident. Police said their investigations the circumstances of the killing are ongoing.
Relatives of the victim, students and teachers at the school were getting psychological counselling, police said.