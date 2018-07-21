Police surround Trader Joes supermarket in LA after reports of shots fired
A man is seen with his hands up at the entrance of a Trader Joes in Silver Lake, Calif. on July 21. Heavily armed police have surrounded the store after reports of shots fired inside.
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 8:07PM EDT
Bystanders in the area of a Los Angeles Trader Joe's that is surrounded by police and emergency vehicles say someone fired off gunshots outside.
Lorraine Perrotta, who lives in the Silver Lake neighbourhood, says she was getting ready to park her car Saturday afternoon when she heard six gunshots.
Some witnesses took to social media.
Devin Field, a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” tweeted he was walking inside when a car crashed into the entrance and a man “got out shooting.”
Los Angeles police say there is an “active” incident at the store and that the public should stay clear of the area. Some people could be seen exiting the store through a side window and down a ladder.