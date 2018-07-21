

The Associated Press





Bystanders in the area of a Los Angeles Trader Joe's that is surrounded by police and emergency vehicles say someone fired off gunshots outside.

Lorraine Perrotta, who lives in the Silver Lake neighbourhood, says she was getting ready to park her car Saturday afternoon when she heard six gunshots.

Some witnesses took to social media.

Devin Field, a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” tweeted he was walking inside when a car crashed into the entrance and a man “got out shooting.”

Los Angeles police say there is an “active” incident at the store and that the public should stay clear of the area. Some people could be seen exiting the store through a side window and down a ladder.