

The Associated Press





WARSAW, Poland -- A Polish government official says a controversial law makes it a criminal act to blame Poles for Holocaust crimes they did not commit will not lead to criminal charges.

The recently adopted law has sparked a bitter conflict with Israel, where it is seen as trying to whitewash the actions of some Poles during World War II. It takes effect Feb. 28. In reaction to criticism, it is to be reviewed by Poland's constitutional court which can order changes.

Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Cichocki said late Tuesday that no criminal charges will be brought, but Poland might demand the retraction of untrue statements.

The law allows prison terms for blaming Poles for Holocaust crimes that were committed by Nazi Germans, who occupied Poland during the war.