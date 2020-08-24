Pompeo hopeful other Arab states to forge ties with Israel
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus after they make joint statements to the press, in Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Debbie Hill/Pool via AP)
Ilan Ben Zion, The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 8:00AM EDT
JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes other Arab countries would also establish diplomatic relations with Israel, kicking off a Mideast tour to press the momentum of the Trump administration's Arab-Israeli peace push.
Pompeo first met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in Jerusalem.
The two were expected to discuss the recently announced historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, brokered by Washington, on diplomatic ties.
The agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.