

Ilan Ben Zion, The Associated Press





JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes other Arab countries would also establish diplomatic relations with Israel, kicking off a Mideast tour to press the momentum of the Trump administration's Arab-Israeli peace push.

Pompeo first met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in Jerusalem.

The two were expected to discuss the recently announced historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, brokered by Washington, on diplomatic ties.

The agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.