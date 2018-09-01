

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with two Iraqi leaders to express support for Iraq's efforts to form a "moderate, nationalist" government that would serve all Iraqis.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says in statements that Pompeo spoke with Iraq's prime minister and vice-president.

The results of Iraq's elections were ratified two weeks ago, paving the way for a new parliament to convene and elect a president and a prime minister, who would form a new government. The process is complicated by political wrangling. A coalition led by a maverick Shiite cleric won the largest number of seats.

In Pompeo's call with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (HY'-dahr ahl ah-BAH'-dee), he made clear "the importance of safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty during this critical time."