Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric hold historic, symbolic meeting
Pope Francis, left, attends an interreligious meeting near the archaeological area of the Sumerian city-state of Ur, 20 kilometers south-west of Nasiriyah, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Ur is considered the traditional birthplace of Abraham, the prophet common to Muslims, Christians and Jews.Francis traveled to the southern ruins of Ur on Saturday to reinforce his message of interreligious tolerance and fraternity during the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, a country riven by religious and ethnic divisions. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nicole Winfield And Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 6, 2021 6:32AM EST
PLAINS OF UR, Iraq - Pope Francis and Iraq's top Shiite cleric have delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence, urging Muslims to embrace Iraq's long-beleaguered Christian minority during an historic meeting.
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said religious authorities have a role in protecting Iraq's Christians, and that they should live in peace and enjoy the same rights as other Iraqis.
The Vatican says Francis thanked al-Sistani for having “raised his voice in defence of the weakest and most persecuted” during some of the most violent times in Iraq's recent history.
The pope then travelled to the ruins of the ancient city of Ur, the traditional birthplace of the biblical patriarch Abraham, for an interfaith meeting.