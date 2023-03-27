

The Canadian Press





A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed in a forest behind a rural Quebec home.

The young victim was building a fort with another girl, 7, when it collapsed on them in the town of St-Ubalde, about 100 kilometres west of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m. Sunday along with local firefighters and ambulance technicians.

First responders tried to resuscitate the nine-year-old before she was transported to hospital, where her death was confirmed, police spokeswoman Béatrice Dorsainville said Sunday evening.

The other girl, 7, was injured but authorities don't fear for her life.

An investigator and forensic teams will take a look at the scene, Dorsainville said, adding she couldn't say if the youngsters were accompanied by an adult when the collapse occurred.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2023.