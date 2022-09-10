Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Jill Lawless, Danica Kirka And Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 10, 2022 12:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 10, 2022 12:13PM EDT
Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects.
Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday.
Details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as a “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.’’
Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.
Earlier, King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch.