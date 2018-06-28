Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather', cancels appearance
FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England Thursday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland. File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:06AM EDT
LONDON -- Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and has cancelled a planned appearance.
The palace said in a Thursday statement that the 92-year-old monarch "is feeling under the weather" and will not attend a morning service at St. Paul's Cathedral.
The service marks the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.
The queen has had a busy schedule in recent weeks including appearances at the Royal Ascot horse show.