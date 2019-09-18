Ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks barred for 2 seasons
In this image taken from a Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson gets his hair cut courtside minutes before his match in Buena, N.J., after a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he didn't have his dreadlocks cut off. Johnson went on to win the match after a South Jersey Today reporter tweeted video if the incident, the state's Interscholastic Athletic Association says they are recommending the referee not be assigned to any event until the matter has been reviewed more thoroughly. (Michael Frankel/SNJTODAY.COM viavAP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:40PM EDT
TRENTON, N.J. - A referee who told a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year has been suspended for two seasons.
The state Division on Civil Rights and state's athletic association announced the sanction Wednesday.
Buena Regional student Andrew Johnson, who is black, had been wearing a hair covering. But referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December.
Also Wednesday, the state mandated bias training for high school sports officials and staff.
Maloney had been barred from officiating while an investigation proceeded. In March, he filed notice that he planned to sue for defamation and emotional distress.
His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on Wednesday.