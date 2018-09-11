

The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- Russia's largest war games in recent history have kicked off in the Far East.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the largest military drills since the end of the Cold War will involve about 36,000 tanks and 300,000 troops at sea and on the ground.

China is sending 3,200 troops to take part in the Vostok 2018 exercises later this week.

The war games are held a year after Russia staged major drills in the country's west last September, unnerving neighbouring former Soviet republics.

NATO and European governments are eyeing the exercises closely, watching to see what they reveal about military co-operation between Russia and China, and their mounting military might.