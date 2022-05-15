Russian neighbor Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Mircea Geoana, Nato Deputy Secretary General, arrives for an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers' session in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Michael Sohn
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 15, 2022 6:18AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Finland's president and government announced Sunday that the Nordic country intends apply for membership in NATO, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.
President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.
The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality.
A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at the some point next week.