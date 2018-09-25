

The Associated Press





MOSCOW - A member of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot said Tuesday he's recovering after spending two weeks in intensive care after a suspected poisoning.

Pyotr Verzilov has been at Berlin's Charite hospital since arriving from Moscow, where he had been previously treated. Verzilov tweeted that he only fully regained consciousness three days ago after being in a “black hole” for the previous 12 days. He added he was “spending days in the great company of wonderful poisons.”

German doctors treating Verzilov said last week that reports he was poisoned are “highly plausible,” but stressed they can't say how this might have occurred or who was responsible.

Verzilov and three other Pussy Riot members spent 15 days in jail in Russia for running onto field during the World Cup final to protest Russian police brutality.

A fellow member of Pussy Riot, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, told The Associated Press that Verzilov could have been poisoned because of his investigation into the killing of Russian journalists in the Central African Republic. The journalists were killed in an ambush in July while investigating a Russian military contractor and Russia's interests in the African country's mining industry.

She said a fellow activist felt they were being shadowed by unidentified people while they were in Berlin and called the police, who provided protection.