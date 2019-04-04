Russian supply ship heads for space station
In this file photo, a jerboa sits near the launch pad a few hours before the launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-12 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, early Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 7:43AM EDT
MOSCOW - An unmanned Russian spacecraft carrying more than three tons of cargo is headed for the International Space Station.
The Progress freighter blasted off Thursday from the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and is to dock with the space station after a trip of about three hours.
The spaceship is carrying fuel, food, water, oxygen and other supplies for the space station, which currently has three Americans, two Russians and one Canadian aboard.