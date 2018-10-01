

The Canadian Press





ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's oldest son, Track, was arrested on suspicion of assault less than a year after being accused of attacking his father at the family's home.

Alaska State Troopers say Track Palin, 29, resisted arrest as they took him into custody at his Wasilla home on allegations he assaulted a female acquaintance there late Friday. The woman tried to call authorities for help but he grabbed her phone, troopers said.

Palin is in jail facing charges including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He appeared in court Saturday, where a judge set a $500 unsecured bond with the condition of wearing a monitoring device if released.

Palin, whose mother was the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, was arrested in an assault on his father, Todd, last December. He was accused of breaking into his parents' home and leaving Todd Palin bleeding from cuts on his head, authorities have said.

Track Palin, an Army veteran who served one year in Iraq, was accepted into a therapeutic program intended to rehabilitate veterans and pleaded guilty to misdemeanour criminal trespassing in a plea agreement.

His lawyer in that case says he hasn't been contacted to represent Palin in the new case. Patrick Bergt says he doesn't know how the allegations will affect Palin's standing in Alaska Veterans Court, which gives eligible former service members the option of enrolling in mental health treatment instead of a traditional sentence.

The arrangement called for Palin to serve 10 days in jail if he completed the program. If he didn't, he would serve a year.

Palin family attorney John Tiemessen said he had no firsthand knowledge of the new case.

Palin also was accused of punching his then-girlfriend in 2016, court documents said. He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated, and the other charges were dismissed.

Sarah Palin indicated that post-traumatic stress disorder might have been a factor in that case.