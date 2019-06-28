Saudi crown prince feted at G20 despite criticism elsewhere
Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second from left, look towards President Donald Trump, right, as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from right and his wife, Akie Abe, left, and other leaders and their guests begin to gather for a group photo as part of the G-20 summit cultural event at Osaka Castle in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 8:19AM EDT
OSAKA, Japan -- For many he's an international pariah, but you wouldn't know it by the lavish reception Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received at the G-20 summit this week.
He beamed as he stood front and centre, sandwiched between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for a group photo Friday. He exchanged an impish grin as he sat down next to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He posed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a group of flag-waving kids ahead of an earlier signing ceremony for $8 billion in deals.
Even as rebukes pile up elsewhere, some leaders in Osaka have gone out of their way to make sure the prince feels comfortable.