

The Associated Press





TIRANA, Albania -- The operation to find survivors and recover bodies from Albania's deadly earthquake is winding down, with rescue crews limiting their efforts to a collapsed beachfront hotel in the port town of Durres.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said Friday that the death toll had climbed to 49, after three bodies were pulled from beneath the rubble overnight.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu says the total number of injured in Tuesday's 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake now stands at 2,000, after information was collected from hospitals, small health centres, homes and those now staying in tents.

The most seriously affected areas were Durres, 33 kilometres (20 miles) west of the capital, Tirana, and the nearby town of Thumane. The search operation in Thumane ended Wednesday.