Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a lecture at the Central Cadres Training School in North Korea on Oct. 17, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 16, 2022 9:13PM EST
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made Thursday but gave no further details.
The launch came hours after North Korea's foreign minister threatened Thursday to launch “fiercer” military responses to U.S. moves to bolster its security commitment to its regional allies.
Foreign Minister Choe Son Hue warned in a statement that a recent U.S.-South Korea-Japan summit accord on the North would leave tensions on the Korean Peninsula “more unpredictable.”